‘Chintana manthana’ at Hampi

‘Chintana manthana’, a two-day consultative meeting with renowned literary figures, thinkers, and protagonists of Kannada to discuss the path to be tread by Kannada University, Hampi, in its silver jubilee year, began on the university campus here on Tuesday.

Setting in motion the discussion, Patil Puttappa, protagonist of Kannada, said Kannada language was immortal. Even the university, which is among a few language universities, would survive. The university should continue to propagate Kannada language by expanding its scope of activities to reach out to the people.

Mallika Ghanti, Vice-Chancellor, exhorted the invitees to give suggestions so as to ensure that Kannada language becomes stronger and withstand the challenges from globalisation. He also wanted suggestions on how Kannada university should go ahead in this regard.

Former Vice-Chancellors A. Muregeppa and Hi.Chi. Borlingaiah, litterateurs Hampa Nagarajaiah, Kamala Hampana, Giraddi Govindraj, and Siddalinga Pattanashetti, and V.G. Andani, artiste, were among those who participated in the meeting.