‘Chief Minister has failedto keep his poll promise’

Slum Janandolana Samiti has criticised Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for not fulfilling his poll promise of constructing 10 lakh houses for slum-dwellers in five years.

Addressing a gathering at a conference in Yadgir on Saturday, A. Narasimhamurthy, State convenor of Janandolana, said that Mr. Siddaramaiah had failed to keep his promise of distributing records of sites and construct two lakh houses for slum-dwellers in a year. But, even after three years, just 35,000 houses have been built, he said.

The slum-dwellers are being used as only vote banks without extending benefits, Mr. Narasimhamurthy said and added that the struggle by the Slum Janandolana Samiti would continue until houses for all slum-dwellers are built.

Nagarathna Anpur, former Chairperson of Yadgir CMC, was present.