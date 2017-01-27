‘BPL cardholders to get green gram through PDS’

more-in

Minister for Housing M. Krishnappa, who is also the district in-charge Minister, has said that the State government has implemented various projects for the overall development of the district.

He was speaking after unfurling the National Flag and receiving guard of honour during the Republic Day celebrations at the Sir M. Visvesvaraya District Stadium here on Thursday.

The Minister listed Anna Bhagya, Ksheera Bhagya, Vidya Siri and other popular schemes launched by the State government in his speech. He said that of the popular schemes, promoting and helping farmers to form Krishi hondas at farmlands to conserve water and use it for irrigation, is an important scheme. Mr. Krishnappa also announced that the BPL cardholders across the State will shortly get one kg of either toor dal or green gram through the Public Distribution System every month.

The government is also committed to providing healthcare facilities, improve roads and other infrastructure in the district apart from initiating measures to promote integrated/modern agriculture practices, he said. Students of various schools presented cultural programmes following a parade.

Deputy Commissioner S. Ziyaulla, Superintendent of Police C.H. Sudheer Kumar Reddy and others were present.