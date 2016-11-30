‘Ambedkar’s work yet to yield the desired results’

more-in

The contribution of B.R. Ambedkar to the efforts to frame the Constitution and his monumental work to uplift the downtrodden have gone unnoticed, B. Gopal, founder-president of Praja Parivartana Vedike, has said.

Delivering his keynote address at the Constitution Day celebrations organised by the Gulbarga University, Kalaburagi, and the Institute of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Studies and Research Centre here on Tuesday, Mr. Gopal said that the efforts made by Ambedkar for improving social, political, financial awareness among Dalits and other downtrodden sections have been neglected.

His struggle in eradicating social evils such as the caste system, inequality and gender discrimination and to uphold human rights is remarkable, but it has not yielded the desired fruits, he said. The political parties and the successive governments had failed to implement the laws enshrined in the Constitution to uplift the downtrodden in society, Mr. Gopal added.

The Indian Councils Act 1909, commonly known as the Morley-Minto Reforms, brought about a limited increase in the involvement of Indians in British governance and the electorate rights were limited to specific classes of Indian nationals. The Government of India Act 1919 and the Government of India Act 1935 brought significant transformation with the inclusion of electoral rights and educational rights for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. Finally, it was the Indian Constitution that provided equal rights to the people of all communities.

The concept of reservation, according to Ambedkar, was an opportunity to bring the downtrodden into the mainstream of society. But history has been unkind to Ambedkar. It has made him a leader of the untouchables and vested interests have limited him to a particular community. This has resulted in Ambedkar’s dream of bringing the upper castes and Scheduled Castes closer remaining unfulfilled, Mr Gopal said.

Lauding Ambedkar’s contribution to nation building, he said that Ambedkar during his tenure as Union Labour Minister framed labour laws in the interest of the working class.

Ambedkar was the saviour of labour in India and he brought about reduction in working hours, introduced the Indian Factory Act and Employees State Insurance. The Reserve Bank of India was conceptualised as per the guidelines and outlook presented by Ambedkar, Mr. Gopal said.