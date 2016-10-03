The Karnataka legislature on Monday passed an unanimous resolution that will “empower” the State government to release water to its irrigation canals and will also invariably mean releasing some water to neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

A carefully worded resolution passed by the two Houses — which passed a resolution on September 23, 2016, that water could be drawn only for drinking purposes — stated that given the increase in storage levels in the four reservoirs in the Cauvery basin for the past 10 days, “the State government may take an appropriate decision regarding release of water for irrigation in the best interests of the State.”

Speaking on the floor of the Legislative Assembly, Chief Minister Siddaramiah explained that “around 1,200 cusecs” was flowing as run of the river to Tamil Nadu currently. Added to this, release of water into canals in Karnataka would increase flow into Biligundulu by 3,000 cusecs and a further 3,000 cusecs would also reach Tamil Nadu due to “bad management” of water by Karnataka.

This State government officials explained it would mean Karnataka is releasing over 6,000 cusecs of water starting October 3, 2016, and would be in “partial compliance” to the Apex court orders. The State government had refused to abide by the Apex court orders to release 6,000 cusecs from the September 21, 2016. After two such orders of the court were disobeyed, the court on September 30, 2016, finally warned Karnataka not to invite the “wrath of the court” and asked the State to release 6,000 cusecs a day from October 1 to 6.

Mr. Siddaramiah said, in the last ten days, storage in the State’s Cauvery basin reservoirs had increased by 6.53 TMC feet and the State’s drinking water position was “comfortable” and hence can consider release of water for standing crops.

Both the Houses also welcomed the Central government’s submission to the Supreme Court on the Cauvery Management Board and also reiterated it’s faith in Fali S. Nariman, State’s legal council.