Former Prime Minister Deve Gowda met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday evening, ostensibly to discuss the agitation in Karnataka over the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, but told The Hindu that he hadn’t expected any outcome as “no Prime Minister can give an opinion on a matter being heard by the Supreme Court.”

“Prime Minister Modi heard me out, but I do understand that no Prime Minister is in a position to advance an opinion on an issue before the Supreme Court. I spoke to him about his successful participation in the G-20 summit and the way he managed to isolate Pakistan,” he said.