The findings point to corruption, politics as the adversaries of journalists working in small towns.

Reporting in India can be a dangerous business as a report compiled by an independent watchdog, the Committee for the Protection of Journalists (CPJ), has observed. Twenty-seven journalists have died under unnatural circumstances since 1992; increasingly, the victims are from small towns.

There have been zero convictions, raising questions about the governments’ intent to allow journalists to do their work.

More than half the journalists killed reported regularly on corruption.

The CPJ’s researchers have observed that the deaths have created a challenging environment for the press, especially small-town journalists and those reporting on corruption, who are often more vulnerable to attack and whose legitimacy is questioned when they are threatened or killed.

Of the 27 murders documented, the findings point to corruption and politics as the deadliest adversaries of journalists working in small towns.

In Uttar Pradesh and Chattisgarh, the CPJ found a pattern of resistance by authorities tasked with inquiring into the deaths.

An investigation by the agency in March this year included interviews with lawyers, the press and relatives of three journalists killed in the pst five years.

Shahjahanpur case



The report found that freelancer Jagendra Singh from Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh, who died after being set on fire allegedly by the police in June 2015, was reporting on allegations that a State Minister was involved in land grabbing and a rape.

The investigations revealed that before he was shot dead in January 2011, Umesh Rajput from Churra in Chattisgarh was reporting on allegations of medical negligence and the issue of the son of a politician who was allegedly involved in an illegal gambling business.

Similarly, investigative reporter Akshay Singh from New Delhi, the only exception to the list of journalists from small towns, died unexpectedly in July 2015, while working on a story linked to Vyapam admissions racket.

The cases examined by CPJ have also revealed that zero convictions have been made, raising serious questions about the performance of the government, the investigative agencies and the judicial system.