With no end in sight to the tug of war between the judiciary and the Union government on the Memorandum of Procedure (MoP) for judicial appointments, the Standing Committee on Ministry of Personnel and Law Justice has scheduled a series of interactions with senior jurists for their views on a way forward.

A decision to hold consultations with jurists like senior advocate and a former Solicitor-General Mohan Parasaran and Indira Jaisingh was taken at the meeting of the panel under the chairmanship of Anand Sharma here on October 13.

Originally, the interactions were slated for October 23, but now they have been rescheduled for October 25 as some of the senior jurists were not available that day.

A member of the panel, who does not want to be quoted on record, told The Hindu “Our last session was entirely focused on the huge vacancies to the posts of judges in the High Courts and the Supreme Court. The Law Secretary who was present at the meeting was asked by the Chairman as well as some of the members on the differences between the Central government and the Chief Justice of India on the MoP and the reasons for the continued delay in filling up vacancies in the High Courts and the Supreme Court.”