JuD declares 2017 ‘Year of Kashmir’

Security forces are bracing for a hot summer in the Kashmir Valley this year, with Intelligence inputs warning of an aggressive effort by Pakistan-based terror group Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD).

JuD, which was earlier known as Lashkar-e-Taiba and is now called Tehreek Azadi Jammu and Kashmir (TAJK), has declared this year as the “year of Kashmir.”

“The declaration is a clear indication that they are looking to give a surge to Kashmir militancy. They have conducted eight social media workshops recently on how to use it to further their cause,” an Army source said.

Intelligence agencies believe that this is part of efforts by the separatists and terror groups in India to escalate the situation in the Kashmir Valley as a face-saving gesture to extract concessions from the Central government. In 2008, the separatists got concessions on the Amarnath land issue and in 2010, the interlocutor group was sent for talks. In 2016, they have no achievements to show, the Intelligence source noted.

Starting 2014, the violence in Kashmir has been spiralling up with continued protests and stone pelting. Army Chief Gen. Bipin Rawat had recently warned that his force would treat those obstructing operations as “over-ground workers of terrorists.”