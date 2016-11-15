In a joint statement, Modi says both nations agreed to intensify cooperation to combat forces of extremism and radicalisation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israel President Reuven Rivlin came out with a joint statement in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Here are the highlights of their speech:

Narendra Modi:

— Our economic initiatives and emphasis on innovation, research and technology development match with Israel’s strengths and capacities.

— We recognise that terrorism is a global challenge and has no boundaries.

— The 2000-year-old Jewish community in India represents a thriving link to this past, a vital part of our composite cultural mosaic.

— We agreed that the international community must act with resolve against terror networks and States that harbour them.

— India is also grateful to Israel for its clear support to permanent candidature in the reformed UN Security Council.

— The failure to act and the silence of speech only encourages terrorists. We agreed to intensify our cooperation to combat forces of extremism and radicalisation.

— Your visit provides an opportunity to break new ground and shape new contours of our partnership.

Reuven Rivlin:

— Thank you from the bottom of my heart, you have truly made us feel at home in your beautiful country.

— Israel and India are threatened by terror because we uphold the values of freedom.

— Israeli companies can tie up with Indian flagship programmes like Make in India.