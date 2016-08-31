U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and shared with him the U.S.’ perspective on developments in the region and beyond.

Mr. Kerry, along with U.S. Secretary of Commerce Penny Pritzker, also discussed progress in bilateral engagement since Prime Minister’s visit to the U.S. in June 2016, apart from briefing him on the second India-U.S. Strategic & Commercial Dialogue that concluded on August 30, 2016, according to a PMO release.

“Secretary Kerry also shared U.S. perspective on developments in the region and beyond with Prime Minister,” it said.

The U.S. Secretary of State, on Tuesday as well as Wednesday in his speech at an event, had asked Pakistan to do more work towards clearing the terror sanctuaries and push harder against “indigenous groups” operating from its soil that are affecting ties with India and Afghanistan’s peace and stability.

“Prime Minister conveyed satisfaction at the expanded and strengthened strategic partnership between India and the U.S. over the past two years that has opened up new vistas for collaboration. He conveyed that he looked forward to rapid progress and successful completion of the decisions taken with President Obama at the Summit Meeting in June,” the PMO said.

Mr. Modi also conveyed that he looked forward to meeting President Barack Obama at the G-20 Summit in Hangzhou, China.

Tweeting on his meeting, Mr. Modi said, “Glad to meet you, Secretary @JohnMr. Kerry. We had fruitful discussions on India-U.S.A ties.”

Mr. Kerry had earlier tweeted: “Pleased to sit down with @narendramodi, reflect on successful S&CD and our ever- deepening relationship with #India.”