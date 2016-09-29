The CM's remarks comes two days after India decided to "exploit to the maximum" the water of Pak-controlled rivers.

Jammu and Kashmir has suffered losses due to the Indus Water Treaty (IWT) with Pakistan and should be compensated by the Centre, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said on Wednesday, two days after India decided to “exploit to the maximum” the water of Pak-controlled rivers.

“Today, many things are being talked about. There is a talk of IWT... We are facing losses on account of IWT. We should get compensation and we cannot ask Pakistan for that but our own country. Whatever we get, be it our power projects or anything, we should get,” she said at a function here.

Under the Treaty, which was signed by Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Pakistan President Ayub Khan in 1960, control of three rivers flowing through Jammu and Kashmir — Jhelum, Indus and Chenab — was given to Pakistan while India was given control over Beas, Ravi and Sutlej, all passing through Punjab. Because of the treaty, no big dams or power projects can be built by India on Jhelum, Indus or Chenab.