J&K Governor pitches for dialogue

In his address to the Assembly on Tuesday, Jammu and Kashmir Governor N.N. Vohra urged “all stakeholders” to take part in the dialogue started by the Centre, even as the Opposition staged a walkout to condemn the “poor performance” of the PDP-BJP government.

“The appointment of the Special Representative [Dineshwar Sharma] to hold talks with people belonging to all shades of opinion is recognition of the concern for widening the constituency of peace and including even those who may have contrary ideological convictions. The government appeals to all those who had earlier refused to be part of the peace process to accept the Special Representative’s offer of dialogue,” Mr. Vohra said.

As the Governor started his speech, members of the Congress and the National Conference raised slogans against the government and walked out amid pandemonium.

They said the government had “failed on all fronts.” “The government has brought the State to such a pass where its constitutional status is being challenged. The continued political vacuum has affected human rights, economy and growth,” the National Conference said in a memorandum submitted to the Governor.

Independent MLA Engineer Rasheed staged a protest outside the Assembly to demand “right to self-determination for the Kashmiris.” “If Kashmir is not an issue, what is Mr. Sharma doing in the State? Why is India talking to separatists?”