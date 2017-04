Jhelum recedes in south Kashmir

April 08, 2017 13:22 IST

Incessant rain and snowfall in Kashmir in the past few days has resulted in the swelling of rivers and streams, posing flood threat to the residential areas. The Jhelum river, which remained in spate for the second consecutive day on Friday, started receding in south Kashmir and Srinagar, bringing relief to people.

