Jet grounds 2 pilots after mid-air brawl

more-in

The Directorate-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday suspended the flying licence of Jet Airways’ pilots’ union president D. Balaraman for allegedly fighting with a woman commander in the cockpit during a London-Mumbai flight on January 1.

The airline has grounded both the senior pilots over the incident, which happened soon after the take off of flight number 9W-119. DGCA officials revealed that Mr. Balaraman allegedly slapped the woman commander in-flight, after which she left the cockpit in tears. After persuasion, she went back to the cockpit but is learnt to have come out again in a huff.

This time, the cabin crew requested her to go back and safely operate the flight to Mumbai. The plane landed safely, without incident.

The DGCA has suspended Mr. Balaraman’s flying licence and ordered a probe into the entire episode. The woman commander has been derostered.

In a statement, a Jet Airways spokesman said, “A misunderstanding occurred between the cockpit crew of Jet Airways flight 9W 119, London-Mumbai of January 1, 2018. However, the same was quickly resolved amicably and the flight with 324 guests, including two infants and 14 crew continued its journey to Mumbai, landing safely. The airline has reported the incident to the DGCA and the crew concerned have been derostered, pending an internal investigation that has since been initiated.”