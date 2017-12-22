National

Jerusalem: Mehbooba, Farooq hail India’s stand

File photo: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.   | Photo Credit: V. Sudershan

more-in

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Friday hailed India’s vote in the UN General Assembly against the U.S. decision to shift its embassy to Jerusalem.

“I am very proud to see that India joined over 100 countries at the UN to vote against the recognition of Jerusalem as the official capital of Israel. This vote further reaffirms our support to Palestine,” Ms. Mufti said.

Dr. Abdullah said India had consistently “considered East Jerusalem the capital of Palestine.”

All Parties Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Mirwaiz also expressed “satisfaction” with the resolution.

Post a Comment
More In Other States National
United Nations
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 24, 2017 3:50:41 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/jerusalem-mehbooba-farooq-hail-indias-stand/article22261148.ece

© The Hindu