Jerusalem: Mehbooba, Farooq hail India’s stand

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Friday hailed India’s vote in the UN General Assembly against the U.S. decision to shift its embassy to Jerusalem.

“I am very proud to see that India joined over 100 countries at the UN to vote against the recognition of Jerusalem as the official capital of Israel. This vote further reaffirms our support to Palestine,” Ms. Mufti said.

Dr. Abdullah said India had consistently “considered East Jerusalem the capital of Palestine.”

All Parties Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Mirwaiz also expressed “satisfaction” with the resolution.