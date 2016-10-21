Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, frequently called upon by the BJP to articulate its political line for internal and external consumption through blogs and articles, has credited the changing nature of the media for his prolific output. But he said it was “better to speak less when in government.”

He was speaking at the release of a book of Hindi translations of his articles on various issues entitled Andhere Se Ujaaley Ki Ore (From Darkness Towards the Light), published by Prabhat Prakashan. BJP president Amit Shah released the book at the party headquarters here on Thursday.

“Although I have been writing on contemporary issues affecting the country from a very young age, from 1973-74 onwards, the opportunity to write grew because of the changing nature of the media. From the 1990s, with the advent of television channels, the first big change came over, which was that what you want to say is less important than what is the agenda set by the media. The second big thing was social media which gave a platform to everyone. Whether you do that to indulge in name calling on Twitter or dwell on more serious things is entirely your choice,” he said. “In my parliamentary career, I got used to posting the essential arguments in my speeches, and that has now blossomed into a habit of posting regular updates,” he said.

He decried the loss of humour and satire in today’s public discourse. “As a politician for the last four decades I have had the opportunity to observe democracies across the world, especially in Europe, where, like in India in the past, there is a healthy tradition of humour and satire. We could see it in the writings and public conduct of Atal Behari Vajpayee, Piloo Mody and Madhu Dandavate, but it is on the ebb here. It is a phase that I hope would end soon,” he said.

Mr. Shah said Mr. Jaitley was the most reliable voice in articulating the party’s line and praised his stint not just as Finance Minister who managed to get through the Goods and Services Tax Act but as Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and the party spokesperson when the BJP was in the Opposition.