India is blaming Pakistan for the incident without any basis, says JeM.

A propaganda website run by the terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) has claimed that the four terrorists who stormed the Uri Army camp on Sunday were “home-grown Kashmiri Mujahideen [fighters].”

Director-General of Military Operations (DGMO) Lt. Gen Ranbir Singh had earlier told media persons that the terrorists belonged to the JeM and all four killed were “foreign terrorists.”

In a message posted on Wednesday in the news section of its website alqalamonline.com, the JeM did not claim responsibility for the attacks but insisted that the terrorists belonged to Kashmir and that India was blaming Pakistan for the attacks without any basis.

The Urdu website, which is run by the JeM, also said the Kashmiri fighters set at least four barracks on fire and 12 soldiers were charred to death.

It said 19 Indian soldiers were killed in the attack, though the death toll is 18.

“Soldiers who target unarmed Kashmiris were running for cover that day. Though 13,000 soldiers were present at the Army camp in Uri, they had to call paratroopers from Baramulla to save the Indian soldiers,” the website said.

The Army had issued a press note after the Uri incident where it said the “fire fighting between the terrorists and the Army personnel continued from 5.30 a.m. to 8.30 a.m. [three hours].”

The Jaish claimed that the four Kashmiri men fought with the Army personnel for five hours.