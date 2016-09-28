The BCCI has acted in “direct conflict” with the recommendations of the Justice R.M. Lodha Committee upheld by the Supreme Court, the former Chief Justice of India, R.M. Lodha, said on Wednesday.

Speaking to The Hindu hours after his committee filed a report in the court, Justice Lodha said a Special Bench led by Chief Justice of India T.S. Thakur had to take the call whether contempt of court should be initiated against the BCCI. “We have narrated the series of events which transpired from July 18 (the date of the court verdict) to show that at this point of time, it is impossible for the BCCI to achieve any of the targets we had given it,” he said.

He said whether contempt of court proceedings should be initiated or not against the BCCI was a “matter between the Supreme Court and the BCCI.”

The Lodha Committee was tasked with monitoring the implementation of reforms in the administration, membership and functioning of the BCCI.

He said that the trouble started after the committee on July 25 gave the BCCI the go-ahead to conduct its Annual General Meeting, if all decisions taken at the meeting would be confined to the year 2015-16 and not beyond. “Instead, they acted in direct conflict with the committee’s recommendations. They did not follow our instructions. They went ahead to make appointments, nominated persons, designated roles and appointed selectors to men, women and junior cricket. They did all that in violation of our norms,” Justice Lodha said.

He said the way things happened, it was “very difficult for the BCCI to achieve our time lines and targets.” “The Supreme Court wanted us to inform it in case of any impediment. So we have filed the status report which narrates everything from July 18 to September 21,” he said.