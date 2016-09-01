Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) that had braced itself for one launch every month is planning two launches this month.

“INSAT-3DR is scheduled for September 8 and by end of September we will have ScatSat along with an Algerian satellite as its co-passenger,” ISRO chairman A.S. Kiran Kumar told reporters here on the sidelines of Bangalore Space Expo-2016 (BSX-2016).

The launch of GSLV (Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle) Mark II carrying the geostationary weather satellite INSAT-3DR was earlier postponed due to a technical issue found in a satellite component while carrying out tests.

It was earlier scheduled for launch on August 28.

INSAT-3DR is a follow-on to INSAT-3D which entered space in 2013 from French Guiana.

The spacecraft was flagged off to Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota on August 5, 2016, from ISRO Satellite Centre here.

To be launched by the end of this month, ScatSat is an indigenously developed weather forecasting satellite. It will also have the capability to monitor sea surface winds and predict cyclones.

Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) will be used to launch this satellite that is expected to replace Oceansat-2 which is completing its lifespan.

An Algerian satellite along with two other satellites will be co-passengers to ScatSat during this launch, ISRO officials said.