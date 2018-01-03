National

Israel's Rafael says India has cancelled order for Spike anti-tank missiles

The deal had been worth about $500 million

Israeli state-owned defence contractor Rafael said on Wednesday that India's Ministry of Defence has cancelled a deal to buy Spike anti-tank guided missiles.

The deal, worth about $500 million, illustrated strengthening of ties between Israel and India.

“Rafael regrets the decision and remains committed to cooperating with the Indian Ministry of Defence and to its strategy of continuing to work in India, an important market, as it has for more than two decades, to provide India with the most advanced and innovative systems,” the company said.

