With mild symptoms, they have recovered or are recovering in Singapore.

The External Affairs Ministry on Thursday confirmed that the first few cases of Indians affected by the Zika virus had been detected in Singapore.

The Ministry’s spokesperson, Vikas Swarup, said the government had sought “medical support” from the Southeast Asian country.

“According to the Singapore Ministry of Health, these patients are showing mild symptoms and have either recovered or are recovering. Their recovery process is being monitored closely. Due to patient confidentiality, the Singapore authorities are unable to share details of these patients without their consent. The cases seem to be localised in a defined area,” the spokesperson said in the course of a weekly briefing.

The official confirmation on Zika infection, which was first reported in Brazil, comes even as reports poured in that at least 20 Bangladeshi nationals in Singapore had also been diagnosed with the disease. Official sources said that Singapore’s secrecy clauses are strict.

India has been gearing up to combat the threat posed by infectious diseases that have trans-national dimensions.

The just concluded India-U.S. Strategic and Commercial Dialogue (S&CD) included a segment on devising suitable response to the threat.

The threat of Zika was high at the Rio Olympics where at least one Indian athlete had shown signs of the disease. The final diagnosis was however negative.

Zika is a form of fever which causes complications in infants.