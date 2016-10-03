TOPICS

Suspects targeted South Indian places

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday arrested six members of a fresh terror module, allegedly inspired by the Islamic State (IS), a senior NIA official said.

Five suspects were arrested when they assembled on a hilltop at Kanakamala in Kannur district of Kerala to plan their next move, said the NIA official.

The other accused was arrested from Kuttiyadi in Kozhikode district.

The six terror suspects are in the age group of 24-30 years and one of them is from Tamil Nadu.

The Central government directed the NIA to investigate the said conspiracy and a case under the antiterror Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act was registered. The accused have been identified as Manseed alias Omar Al Hindi (30), Abu Basheer (29) from Coimbatore, Swalih Mohammed T. (26), Safwan P (30), Jasim N.K. (25) and Ramshad (24).

