Activist Irom Sharmila, who scripted a record of going on a fast unto death for 16 years since November 4, 2000, has said she wanted to become the Chief Minister to repeal the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in Manipur. However, she couldn’t find support even from her hardcore supporters of the Save Sharmila Group.

Ms. Sharmila divulged this while interacting with reporters on the court premises here on Wednesday after Chief Judicial Magistrate, Imphal West, Lamkhanpou Tonsing found her not guilty of the charge of attempting to commit suicide.

During her campaign, she faced the charge of attempt to commit suicide under section 309 IPC. However, all along she had been denying the charge, saying that she loved her life and that she used fasting as a weapon to achieve her goal.