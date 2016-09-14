Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and strongman of Siwan, Mohd Shahabuddin whose release from Bhagalpur jail last Saturday set off intense political activity in Bihar, appears unperturbed by the turmoil.

Despite having travelled over 300 kms to reach his village Pratappur in a cavalcade of hundreds of vehicles, with thousands of supporters mobbing him ever so often, he seemed none the worse for wear while speaking to Amarnath Tewary early on Sunday morning at his home. Several people have already gathered to meet him despite the early hour. Straight-talking but with a touch of hauteur, Mr. Shahabuddin made it clear that he was “not going to change his image”.

How do you feel coming to Siwan after 13 years ?

I’m happy to be among mere log (my people). I have not met them for the last 13 years but you can see how they love me, I’m for them and they’re for me…I missed them most during all these time.

People say the reign of terror has returned to Siwan with your homecoming?

If people say so, who were these people who had come to receive me when I left jail, who have come and are still coming to meet me here and even accompanied me all through 342 kms from Bhagalpur? Who is celebrating my coming to Siwan and why? Siwan has a population of 22 lakh people and, if a few of them say so, I don’t care.

Then why is there such a long list of heinous criminal charges against you and why were you put in the jail for so long?

Do you know I was arrested in 2005 from Delhi in a case of electricity theft? I had been an MLA twice, MP four times and [yet] they arrested me on the charge of power theft!

All charges against me are frivolous and mala fide. Though it took time, the court eventually granted me bail in those cases…I’ve full faith in judiciary and justice will be done to me also.

How would you describe Mohd Shahabuddin as a person? Don’t you like to change your image?

Seedha, spasht aur samne se bolne wala (an honest, clear and straight-talking person). Why should I change my image…people love me as I am…

Do you know Chanda Babu whose three sons were allegedly murdered by your henchmen?

Who is he? I don’t know him.

What is your relationship with RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav whom you consider your “only leader”?

My relationship with my leader Lalu Prasadji is natural — Swabhavik rishta hai... even if wish I cannot dissociate from him. My commitment and loyalty have been my real strengths…Main badalta nahi hun (I do not change).

But you have not met him (Lalu Prasad) yet?

Jahan bharosha hai, wahan dikhawe ki jarurat nahi (where there is faith, there is no need for display).

What are you planning next after your release?

I’ll be in politics and I’ll be in Siwan. Where else will I go from here at this stage of life? (Mr Shahabuddin turned 50 on May 10). RJD will come to power on its own in the next assembly elections and this government too will complete its full-term…there should not be any confusion on this.

Will you support Mr. Prasad’s younger son and State Dy CM Tejaswi Yadav as the next chief minister?

All my best wishes are with him…Though, I’ve not met him after he came into politics and became the Dy CM, the way he gives balanced statements which I read in newspapers, is to be appreciated. It is good that the second generation is coming out in politics.

What was your routine in jail?

Inside or outside the jail my routine has always been the same. I get up at 3 in the morning everyday and go to bed at 9 p.m.. I don’t watch TV but yes, read newspapers and books.

What books did you read in jail? When I met you in govt. hospital prison ward , you were reading God of Small Things by Arundhati Roy .

Oh, you still remember that? ... This time I read books like Nazarband Loktantra, Hindi translation of BJP leader L K Advani’s book; India 2020 by former president A.P.J. Abdul Kalam; My Experiments with Truth in Hindi, Mahatma Gandhi’s autobiography and all the books of Hindi novelist Sharat Chandra Upadhayay — he is my favourite author.

You look thin..

I was running 10 km daily inside the jail and played badminton… but, now doctors have advised me not to run so much as it causes knee pain.