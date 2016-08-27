The international arbitration system is ad hoc and unpredictable, Minister for Law and Justice and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Saturday, adding that there is not enough representation of developing countries in the arbitration process.

The Minister also said that there is a need to revisit the system of bilateral investment treaties.

“India has had a mixed experience with bilateral investment treaties,” the Minister said while addressing a conference on international arbitration in BRICS. “Experience has shown that the interpretations of the treaties were done in an ambiguous manner. And there are several other countries also that have issues with these treaties. So, if so many countries have such worries, then there is something wrong with the system.”

Ajay Tyagi, additional secretary in the department of economic affairs, too touched upon the issue of the under-representation of developing countries in the international arbitration process.

“There is a feeling that there is a lack of understanding about the developing countries’ issues,” Mr. Tyagi said.