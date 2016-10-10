Over 33 lakh Central government employees have reasons to smile as the Narendra Modi government has agreed to continue interest-free advances for medical treatment, travelling allowance (TA) for family of deceased, TA on tour or transfer and Leave Travel Concession (LTC) overriding the recommendation of the Seventh Pay Commission.

Plus, the computer advance has been enhanced to Rs. 50,000. The allowance could be drawn a maximum of five times during the entire service span of an employee.

In June this year, the Centre announced acceptance of most of the recommendations of the Commission with effect from January 2016.

The Pay Commission examined a total of 196 existing allowances and, by way of rationalisation, recommended abolishing 51 and subsuming 37 of them.