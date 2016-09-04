Succour comes for those affected by the recent bush fires in the southeast African island nation.

Navy frigate INS Trikand, which docked at a Madagascar port as part of a goodwill visit to East Africa and Southern Indian Ocean, has handed over relief material for those affected by the recent bush fires in that country.

The ship remained at the Antsiranana port in Madagascar from August 31 to September 3 to further bilateral ties with the island nation in southeast Africa. Bush fires had recently spread in Ambilobe, a region about 140 km from Antsiranana, causing extensive damage to property and livelihood.

“In support of the government and the people of Madagascar, the Indian Navy swung into immediate action to provide succour to more than five thousand affected citizens,” the Navy said in a statement.

“INS Trikand donated essential food items and medicines to the affected, since the ship is always ready to provide Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief [HADR] during such eventualities,” a senior Navy official told The Hindu.

Major player

India has in recent times emerged as a major player in providing disaster assistance to countries in the region, and, in line with that, storage of HADR ‘bricks’ on ships has now become a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) and all operational ships carry it at all times.

The officer said the helping hand by the Indian Navy was in line with the Indian government’s and the Navy’s policy of immediate and sustainable assistance to all its neighbours in times of need.