The 315-tonne INS Tahiyu is the sixth WJFAC Car Nicobar Class vessel to be commissioned and allotted to the Eastern Fleet of the Navy.

Water Jet Fast Attack Craft (WJFAC) INS Tihayu was commissioned into the Indian Navy by the Flag-Officer-Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Naval Command Vice-Admiral H.C.S. Bisht, here on Wednesday.

The 315-tonne INS Tahiyu is the sixth WJFAC Car Nicobar Class vessel to be commissioned and allotted to the Eastern Fleet of the Navy.

According to Vice-Admiral Bisht, four of the vessels are based in Chennai and two, including Tahiyu, will be stationed in Visakhapatnam.

Built by Kolkata-based shipyard Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), INS Tahiyu is the 20th vessel in this class to be built by the shipyard.

It is an improved version of the earlier vessels and it can achieve a top operating speed of 35 knots per hour, said the Chairman and Managing Director of GRSE Rear Admiral (retd) A.K. Verma.

The ship is fitted with three water jet propulsion systems, powered by marine diesel engines generating 2720 KW of power. Coming to the armament, it is loaded with an indigenously-built 30 mm CRN gun, an assorted variant of machine guns and shoulder-launched IGLA surface to air missile.

The ship will be commanded by Commander Ajay Kashov and will have four officers and 41 crew members.