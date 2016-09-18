An unidentified person threw ink at Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhopal, amid protest by students over “poor facilities” at the institute on Saturday.

Ink was thrown at the Minister at the entrance when he was in his car leaving the institute, surrounded by protesting students amid and rain and chaos. Few drops of ink fell on the Minister’s kurta.

Students had gathered to lodge protest over “poor facilities” at the AIIMS when Nadda was at the premier institute to dedicate a number of facilities.

A third year MBBS student Rishi Prem claimed two of the protesting students, Ijya Pandey and Anjali Krishna, sustained injuries as the Minister’s vehicle made a forced exit.

An official of the AIIMS on the condition of anonymity, said it was so far not known who threw the ink. He said the police have started probing the matter. –– PTI