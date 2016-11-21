Over 200 injured in derailment, likely to have been caused by rail fracture.

At least 121 persons were killed and over 200 injured as 14 bogies of the Patna-bound Indore-Rajendranagar Express went off the track in Kanpur Dehat district of Uttar Pradesh in the early hours of Sunday.

The derailment took place between the Pukhrayan and Malasa stations along the Jhansi-Kanpur section at 3.10 a.m. While the S3 and S4 sleeper coaches were thrown off on to the nearby fields, S1 and S2 in front of them bore the brunt, as the coaches smashed into each other leaving behind mangled iron.

The third AC coach B3 was also heavily damaged. Such was the intensity of the impact that survivors compared it to the shock of a “tremor.”

Sixty-three bodies, including 12 women and a child, were identified till 8 p.m. Among the dead, 20 belonged to U.P., 13 M.P. and five Bihar, a police spokesperson said.

While the cause of the derailment is not known, railway officials suspect a rail fracture. In addition to the other departmental inquiries by the Railways, P.K. Acharya, Commissioner, Railway Safety, Eastern Circle, Kolkata will hold the statutory inquiry on Monday and Tuesday, a north central railway spokesperson informed.

Calling it a “major accident,” S.K. Agarwal, DRM, Jhansi division, said the cause could not be ascertained right away, even as he hinted there was no tampering with the track.

“The Sabarmati Express crossed the same track nine minutes earlier. It would have reported any fault. The driver felt no jerks. It is difficult to point out a reason at this moment,” Mr. Agarwal told The Hindu.

