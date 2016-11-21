Railway Minister promises strictest action against those found responsible for derailment

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu has ordered an inquiry by the Commissioner, Railway Safety, (Northern Region) into the train derailment near Kanpur that killed 121 people early on Sunday, even as he rushed to the spot and the government announced compensation.

“Enhanced amount of ex gratia compensation to the victims of this unfortunate accident: Rs. 3.5 L in case of death,” Mr. Prabhu tweeted. “Rs.50 thousand in case of grievous injury and Rs.25 thousand in case of simple injury. This is in addition to the compensation which will be available through Railway Claims Tribunal.”

The Prime Minister’s Office announced additional compensation.

“PM @narendramodi has announced ex gratia of Rs. 2 lakhs from PMNRF for the next of kin of those killed in the rail accident in Uttar Pradesh. The assistance announced by PM @narendramodi is over and above any assistance announced by the Railways,” the PMO tweeted. “PM @narendramodi has also announced Rs. 50,000 for those seriously injured in the rail accident in Uttar Pradesh.”

“Rail, Dist, state, NDRF teams are geared up to deal with the accident & offer all kind of help. We r doing our best to deal with sad accident,” Mr. Prabhu tweeted.

He said food, tea and water was being provided to the injured and relatives free of cost. A special Kanpur-Patna was being arranged for the passengers.