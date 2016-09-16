Indians rescued from IS

All smiles: Sridevi, wife of Balaram at her house in Hyderabad on Thursday. She was overjoyed when she received the news of her husband’s release. Photo: G. Ramakrishna

Rescued from kidnappers, Gopikrishna and Balaram Kishan are expected to return in a few days

Family members of Gopikrishna in Tekkali, Srikakulam, were in a celebratory mood after the news of his rescue from Islamic State kidnappers in Libya reached them. They had been spending sleepless nights since July, 29, 2015, when he was abducted by the terrorist organisation while returning from the Sirte University where he used work as an assistant professor.

He reportedly telephoned his parents Narayana Rao and Saraswati, who live in Tekkali.

This, even as External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj tweeted about his release along with his colleague Balaram Kishan of Karimnagar district in Telangana.

“We all knew he was safe but the inordinate delay caused mental agony,” said Mr. Narayana Rao. Mr. Gopikrishna’s childhood friend Guntal Leela Prasad said it was a memorable day.

“It is like rebirth of my friend. We will make him stay in Tekkali for at least a week. We thank the Centre and the local representatives for making his release possible,” he said.

The two professors are expected to reunite with their families in the next few days. “It is not yet clear exactly when they will come back but that doesn’t matter now since it is confirmed they are safe,” a beaming Sridevi, wife of Mr. Balaram, said.

It was on July 29, 2015, that the shocking news of the abduction of Mr. Balaram and Mr. Gopikrishna reached their families living in Hyderabad. The two were kidnapped in Libya, along with two other Indians, by IS operatives while they were heading to board a plane for India.

Within two days, the abductors set free two of them, Vijaykumar and Lakshmikanth, but kept the two Hyderabadis in their captivity. For over a year, it was a traumatic journey for the two families knocking on the doors of officials and public representatives, hoping to secure the release of their loved ones.

The biggest setback came in the first few days of their efforts, after a disclosure by some MPs of the Telugu States in Delhi about the release of the two professors turned out to be false. But the families didn’t lose heart.

They continued to meet officials and public representatives, requesting them to step up efforts for the release of the two men.

“It is god’s grace, support of my family that helped me face the situation bravely,” Ms. Sridevi said.

A common friend of the two professors sent her an email stating that they were being set free around midnight. In the next few minutes, she received a tingle from Rashid Khan of the Ministry of External Affairs.

“What cheered me was the phone call from my husband around 2 a.m.,” she said.