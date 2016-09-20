More than three-fifth of Indians support use of military force to defeat the scourge of terrorism, according to the latest Pew Survey released on Monday. It said that about half of the respondents disapprove of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Pakistan policy.

“With roughly half [52 per cent] the Indian public worried that [terror outfit] ISIS poses a major threat to their country, about six-in-ten Indians [62 per cent precisely] believe that overwhelming military force is the best way to defeat terrorism around the world. Just 21 per cent say relying too much on such force creates hatred that leads to more terrorism,” said Pew Research Center in its report running into 40 pages.

Pew said Indians are ready to support more defence spending.