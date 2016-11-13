The Prime Minister also urged the students to actively participate in sports and aim for gold medals in Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday made an appeal to universities in the country to aspire to be among the top 100 globally and promised special economic assistance.

There is no Indian university among the world’s top 100 universities, Mr. Modi said, adding, we feel “ashamed.”

“I invite 10 public and 10 private universities to come forward and take a pledge to make a place for themselves in the top 100 universities of the world,” the Prime Minister said.

“Those who will come forward will get special economic assistance. They will be given relaxation from seeking various approvals. There will be an open field for them,” he noted.

The Prime Minister was speaking at the centenary celebrations of Karnataka Lingayat Education Society (KLES) at Belagavi.

He also urged the students to actively participate in sports and aim for gold medals in Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

“In 2020 during ToKyo Olympics there should be some gold medals from KLES,” he urged.

Congratulating KLES for completing 100 years, the Prime Minister said, “Political organisations do not last for 100 years. Even families do not. Imagine an educational institution which has completed 100 years.”

“Research and innovation are vital for us. In the 21st century, the youth will take India to new heights. For this, we need skilled youth,” he tweeted.

In the Union Budget announced earlier this year, the government had promised enabling regulatory architecture for 10 public and 10 private institutions to help them emerge as world-class teaching institutions.

Rs. 1,000 crore was also set aside for higher education financing during the budget.