External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj represented India at the canonisation of Mother Teresa at a mass in St. Peter’s Square here, presided over by Pope Francis in the presence of over 1,00,000 pilgrims, on Sunday.

Ms. Swaraj arrived here earlier, along with 12 others that included two State-level delegations from Delhi and West Bengal, led by Chief Ministers Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee.

Food Processing Industries Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, K.V. Thomas, Jose K. Mani, Anto Antony and Conrad K. Sangma, MPs, and Deputy Chief Minister of Goa Francis D’Souza were part of the delegation.

“Homage to a life spent in service of people. External Affairs Minister @SushmaSwaraj and Indian delegation at canonisation of Mother Teresa,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Vikas Swarup tweeted. Ms. Swaraj met the Indian diaspora at a reception hosted by India’s Ambassador Anil Wadhwa on Saturday.