The Indian ‘spies’ in espionage case were paid meagre amounts to collect defence-related information.

The Indian “spies” in the alleged espionage case arrested on Wednesday were paid meagre amounts for their efforts to collect defence-related information for their Pakistani handlers, investigators suggested.

“The amount varied between Rs. 30,000 to Rs. 50,000 per month. Each time, the spies would bring in a thick stack of documents, some of them useful, others not,” said Ravindra Yadav, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime).

Mahmood Akhtar, the Pakistan High Commission staffer who is accused of being an ISI agent, allegedly asked his contacts in Rajasthan and Gujarat to target men who were struggling for money.

One such “spy,” Maulana Ramzan Khan is a teacher at a mosque in Rajasthan’s Nagaur district. Also an “Islamic preacher,” Khan served as the caretaker of the mosque as well as taught around 40-50 children.

“He was being paid Rs. 2,000 for taking care of the mosque and Rs. 3,000 for his role as a teacher. That made him an easy target,” said a senior police officer.

But what really made him a potential “spy” was because of his public image in the area. “His visitors included many serving and retired personnel from the Army and the BSF,” said the investigator.

Moreover, living close to the Indo-Pak border, he was familiar with the “topography” of the area. So, around one-and-half-years ago, Akhtar allegedly asked him to build on his contacts and seek the defence-related information, also promising him much better pay for his efforts.

The other arrested accused, Subhash Jangir, too was an “easy prey” as he was struggling with a failing business. At the time of his alleged induction as a “spy” around a year ago, Jangir was running a grocery shop that was not doing well.

The JCP said Jangir was lured by Khan as they lived in the same area. “Jangir was under heavy debt and Khan being aware of his financial condition saw him as a soft target,” said Mr. Yadav.

But Khan allegedly introduced Jangir as a paramilitary officer in his bid to extract more money from Akhtar, the officer said.

Investigators said the bank accounts of these arrested men would be analysed to identify whether any Army or BSF personnel suspected of being hands-in-gloves were receiving money.

A hunt is also on for many other Indians suspected to be spying for Pakistan.

Police said they have credible clues regarding the identity of some of them and expect to gather more information based on the interrogation of Shoaib, a third suspect who was apprehended from Jodhpur by Rajasthan Police late Thursday afternoon.