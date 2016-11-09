The Indian Railways on Wednesday took a slew of steps for passenger convenience at railway stations and on trains, a day after Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 currency notes were demonetised by the Centre. The Railways also set up a special cell to monitor high value transactions at ticketing counters and have asked passengers purchasing tickets worth above Rs. 50,000 to furnish PAN cards.

Authorised caterers of the Indian Railways have been instructed to accept Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes from passengers at railway stations and on trains, Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu said at a media interaction.

Mr. Prabhu said that on Monday, a lot of people were queuing up at railway station counters with Rs. 1,000 notes to get platform tickets worth Rs. 10. “These are not genuine passengers,” the Railway Minister said, adding that some platform ticket counters refused to take currency notes for such transactions.

The Indian Railways has set up a special cell to keep a tab on high value transactions at ticketing counters. “We are taking every two-hour update of any unusual transactions that may be taking place somewhere,” Railway Board Member Traffic Mohammad Jamshed said.

He said the Indian Railways has made furnishing of PAN cards by passengers compulsory for buying tickets worth over Rs. 50,000. He said, for instance, if one buys four tickets in the first air conditioned class coach on the Delhi-Chennai route, the fare amount will be around Rs. 56,000.

“We passed instructions to all general managers that there should be no inconvenience to any passengers and that he should be given tickets by accepting Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes,” Mr. Jamshed said.

He also said that there were “unusually high number of people” coming with Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes to buy even unreserved tickets worth Rs. 100 or Rs. 200. As a result, there was a high outflow of smaller currencies from railway ticket counters. “Finance Ministry has issued instructions that from tomorrow, Railways be able to procure smaller currency notes from RBI’s regional offices so that there is no inconvenience faced by passengers at the counters are we have sufficient reserves,” Mr. Jamshed said.