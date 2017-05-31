National

Indian Navy rescues 18 people off Chittagong

The Indian Navy has launched a major search and rescue (SAR) operation to rescue people displaced by cyclone Mora near Chittagong in Bangladesh.

“INS Sumitra is involved in a major SAR operation which is in progress 90 miles south of Chittagong in Bangladesh. 18 people have been rescued till now,” Navy spokesperson said on Wednesday.

These people got blown away from the shore and coastal dwelling units due to Cyclone Mora.

Among the rescued, one man had no pulse or heart-beat when he was revived and is on ventilator onboard, the spokesperson added.

