Gangster Chhota Rajan has claimed before a special court that he was provided with a passport in the name of Mohan Kumar by Indian agencies, as Dawood Ibrahim’s men were trying to murder him in Bangkok in 2000 as he had helped in the “fight against terrorists” and against those behind 1993 Mumbai blasts.

Rajan made the submissions before Special Judge Vinod Kumar while recording his statement as an accused in a fake passport case filed against him and three former passport officers.

“I have been involved in fighting against terrorists and those anti-India forces bent on damaging our country and killing innocent citizens ... I cannot take the name of persons who have helped me or to whom I have extended help in fight against terrorism in national interest...

“When the henchmen of Dawood Ibrahim came to know that I am supplying information to Indian agencies in respect of Mumbai blasts perpetrators, they snatched my original passport from me in Dubai. They tried to kill me but, somehow, I was able to escape from Dubai and reach Malaysia.

“Thereafter, I went to Bangkok where an attempt on my life was made in 2000 by the henchmen of Dawood. That is why I was provided with a passport in the name of Mohan Kumar,” he told the special court.

The court had earlier framed charges for alleged offences of cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy against Rajan and others in the case.