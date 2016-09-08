The leaders discussed strengthening and diversification of trade and investment relations

India and Japan on Wednesday pledged to strengthen ties in the key areas of counter-terrorism, civil nuclear cooperation, trade and investment as Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe here.

Mr. Modi, in his talks at the National Convention Centre here, conveyed his condolences to Abe for the Japanese lives lost in the recent terror attack in Bangladesh when 22 people were killed after Islamist militants stormed a cafe popular with foreigners.

Mr. Abe said Japan was not going to succumb to terrorism and expressed the desire to further strengthen cooperation with India in the area of counter-terrorism, External Affairs Ministry spokesman Vikas Swarup said after the 45-minute meeting.

Mr. Modi held talks with Mr. Abe after arriving in the Laotian capital to attend the ASEAN-India and the East Asia summits that will take place on Thursday.

The two leaders discussed further strengthening and diversification of trade and investment ties.

Prime Minister Modi noted that Japan had technology and innovation while India had the power of youth and a huge market.

Win-win partnership



The India-Japan partnership could, therefore, produce global products and be a win-win partnership for both, Mr. Modi said.

The two leaders discussed the upcoming Japanese industrial parks in India and the cooperation in the area of ship breaking.

They also reviewed the progress in the India-Japan Civil Nuclear Cooperation Agreement negotiations and the high-speed rail project, Mr. Swarup said.

PM hails Japanese aid



Mr. Modi appreciated the consistent support rendered by Japan in India’s infrastructure development, technology upgradation and skill-building.

Premier Abe recalled that 2017 will mark the 60th anniversary of the Japan-India cultural agreement. He hoped to see more Indian tourists visiting Japan.

The leaders also discussed regional issues and international developments. Mr. Abe said that he was looking forward to Mr. Modi’s visit to Japan for the annual summit and expressed hope that it would promote a new era of Indo-Japan cooperation. This is Mr. Modi’s second meeting with Mr. Abe in less than six months. They had met on the sidelines of the Nuclear Security Summit in Washington in April.