India will extend all help to Rohingya in Myanmar: Amit Shah

BJP president Amit Shah said in Ranchi on Saturday that the Union government was willing to extend “all forms of support” to Rohingya living in Myanmar.

Mr. Shah was addressing a press meeting in the capital of Jharkhand during a three-day tour.

The BJP-led Central government has made it clear in the Supreme Court that it is willing to extend all forms of support to Rohingya in Myanmar, he said..

“Unko wahin rehkar jitni bhi madad kar saktey hain uske liye tayyar hain (we are willing to extend all help to them living in Myanmar),” Mr. Shah said.

The Union government has, however, said that it would be filing an affidavit clarifying its stand on Rohingyas fleeing Myanmar into India on September 18.

Home minister Rajnath Singh had on Friday said that the government would be filing an affidavit on the issue in the Supreme Court on Monday.

Ties with China

Mr. Shah was also asked questions on India’s relationship with China which recently saw a tense standoff at Doklam, subsequently resolved through diplomatic channels. “India’s policy has been well clarified by (External Affairs Minister) Sushmaji (Swaraj). It is our sovereign right to develop the country inside our boundaries and we will utilise that right,” he said.