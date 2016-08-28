The LEMOA which was agreed upon ' in principle' earlier in 2016 will be signed now on Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar's visit to the U.S.

India and the U.S. are set to sign a key logistics agreement this week which will enable both militaries to use each other’s assets and bases for repair and replenishment of supplies.

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar, who has left for the U.S. on his second visit in eight months, will meet his American counterpart Defence Secretary Ashton Carter and carry forward talks on jet engine technology and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Parrikar is scheduled to meet Carter tomorrow after which he will also visit the air force base at Langley besides going to the Boeing facility in Philadelphia.

One of the key takeaways from the visit would be signing of the agreement called the ‘Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement’ (LEMOA).

The agreement was announced during the visit of Carter to India in April this year.

The move will allow both countries to use each other’s bases as well as assets for replenishment of supplies and refuelling.

However, it will not allow stationing of troops in each other’s bases.

Parrikar is also likely to push for the Predator UAVs.