India and the U.S. on Thursday reviewed the entire gamut of projects under the Foreign Military Sales route as both sides look at closing key projects, including the purchase of M777 howitzers, the first deal for artillery guns since the Bofors scandal in 1980s.

Defence sources said the deal for 145 American Ultra-Light Howitzers had been cleared recently by the Cabinet Committee on Security.

Vice-Admiral Joseph Rixey, Director of Defense Security Cooperation Agency, met with his counterpart here at the Defence Ministry.

Sources said a number of key projects, including the one for 22 Predator Guardian drones, were discussed, besides other projects that have already been signed.