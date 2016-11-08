Indian officials were trying on Tuesday to restore the websites of seven Indian embassies in Europe and Africa that were hacked and had data dumped online.

The security of the websites of Indian embassies in Italy, Switzerland, South Africa, Libya, Malawi, Mali and Romania was breached by hackers who identified themselves to the media as Kaputsky and Kasimierz L.

“We are aware of the problem and are trying to fix it,” External Affairs Ministry spokesman Vikas Swarup told reporters.

Attempts were being made to track the IP addresses of the hackers, who posted online the names, email addresses, phone numbers and passport numbers of some embassy staff members.

Several Indian websites have come under attack this year. Last month, Pakistan-based hackers targeted more than 7,000 Indian websites after India launched a series of attacks on terror camps in Pakistan. Also in October, the security of around 3.2 million debit cards in India was breached when hackers inserted malware through an ATM network.