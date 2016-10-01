Meanwhile, China has said its technical hold on New Delhi’s move to get Azhar designated a terrorist has "been extended," days before the expiry of the hold.

The government claims it has prepared a ‘watertight’ proposal to be submitted to the United Nations committee to put Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) chief Masood Azhar on the list of proscribed terrorists. Apart from Azhar’s involvement in the attack at the Pathankot airbase on January 2, India has also incorporated details about his direct involvement in the September attack at an Army camp in Uri, where 19 Indian Army soldiers were killed.

The proposal is also being seen as another of India’s attempt to isolate Pakistan globally for its role in harbouring and encouraging terrorists from its soil.

He is in Bahawalpur

Azhar stays in Bahawalpur, Pakistan and also runs a charitable organisation — Al Rehmat Trust as a cover for the activities of his terrorist outfit — JeM.

As reported earlier by The Hindu, the Home Ministry had constituted a three-member committee to expedite the procedures required to place Azhar, former Indian Mujahideen member Shafi Armar, who is now said to be the media chief of Islamic State and Hizb-ul-Mujahidden chief Syed Salahuddin on the United Nations list of proscribed terrorists.

The committee was constituted in August and the Uri attacks took place on September 18.

Direct role in Uri attack

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is probing both Pathankot and Uri attacks, is learnt to have given crucial points nailing Azhar’s direct role in the terror attacks.

“While we were collating information on Masood Azhar's involvement in various other attacks before the proposal was submitted before the U.N. committee, the Uri attack happened. We also found evidence to prove that he is involved in this attack also. After we were convinced about his role in the Uri attack, we included the details in our proposal,” said a senior NIA official.

Home Ministry, MEA blame game

The committee was constituted after the Home and External Affairs Ministries blamed each other for the delay in sending the proposal to the 1267 Taliban/Al-Qaeda sanction committee. After China put a technical hold on designating Masood Azhar as an international terrorist in April this year, India decided to send a robust proposal to the U.N. committee, the deadline for which expires on Monday.

A source said that China had three options now but they were not very optimistic. “China can extend the technical hold, convert hold to a block or allow the designation [as a terrorist] to go through,” said the source.

As also his brother Abdul Rauf

Azhar’s younger brother Abdul Rauf, who was directing the JeM terrorists on phone when they attacked the Pathankot airbase on January 2 this year, also features in the list. Rauf’s role in the hijack of IC-814 in 1999, which led to the release of Azhar, will also be incorporated.

If an individual is included in the U.N. list, it will help in restricting their movement, financial penalties and assets freeze among others.

Hold already extended: China

PTI reports:

China on Saturday said its technical hold on India’s move to get Azhar designated a terrorist by the United Nations has “been extended,” days before the expiry of the hold.

The Chinese technical hold was set to lapse on Monday, and had China not raised further objection, the resolution designating Azhar as a terrorist could stand passed automatically. The hold has been extended for another six months.

“The technical hold on India’s listing application submitted to the 1267 committee in March, 2016 has already been extended,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told PTI here.

Many views on India’s application?

“There are still different views on India’s listing application. The extended technical hold on it will allow more time for the Committee to deliberate on the matter and for relevant parties to have further consultations,” Mr. Geng said.

On March 31 this year, China, a veto-wielding permanent member of the U.N. Security Council, had blocked India’s move to put a ban on the JeM leader and Pathankot attack mastermind under the Sanctions Committee of the Council.

China, only stumbling block

China was the only member in the 15-nation U.N. organ to put a hold on India’s application with all other 14 members of the Council supporting New Delhi’s bid to place Azhar on the 1267 sanctions list that would subject him to an assets freeze and travel ban.

Mr. Geng said the 1267 Committee of the UNSC “organises its work as mandated by relevant resolutions of the Security Council.”

“China always maintains that on the listing matter, the 1267 Committee should stick to the main principles of objectivity, impartiality and professionalism, base its judgments on solid evidence and decide upon consensus among the members of the Security Council,” he said in a written reply to a question.

Following the decision, the hold now has been extended in the midst of India-Pakistan tension over the Uri terrorist attack, which was blamed on the JeM group.

Shadow on Sino-India ties

China’s technical hold coupled with its move to block India’s membership of the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) cast a shadow on the Sino-India ties. Both the countries have held several rounds of talks on the issues in recent months.

China’s move to extend the technical hold comes ahead of the expected meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Goa during the BRICS Summit on October 15-16.

Blocking India’s ban pleas

In June last year, China had blocked India’s demand for taking action under the Council’s anti-terrorism resolutions against Pakistan for releasing Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Zaki-ur-Lakhvi — the mastermind of the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

Sources have previously said India is not alone in its bid to get Azhar listed as terrorist as the United States, the United Kingdom and France had “co-sponsored” the resolution seeking Azhar’s listing.

India has slammed UNSC

India has repeatedly slammed the UNSC for its failure to designate terrorists, saying that the terror groups are proscribed entities under the Sanctions regime but individuals heading them are not listed.

India has lambasted the UNSC for taking a “selective approach” in tackling terrorism when the technical hold was put on its application to include Azhar’s name on the committee’s list of designated terrorists. India had made a strong call for reform of the “subterranean universe” of the UNSC’s sanctions regimes, as it criticised the lack of transparency in their functioning and said that the principles of “anonymity and unanimity” adopted by Council members absolve individual members of accountability.

In April, India had said it finds it “incomprehensible” that while the JeM was listed in the UNSC Committee as far back as 2001 for its known terror activities and links to the al-Qaeda, the designation of the group’s main leader, financier and motivator has been put on a technical hold.

Dossier submitted

India had submitted a detailed dossier on Azhar and moved the UNSC 1267 Committee following the January 2 attack on an Indian airforce station in Pathankot.

In March, India’s submission was considered by the Counter-Terrorism Executive Directorate for technical aspects of the evidence provided. The technical team then with the support of the U.S., the U.K. and France had sent it to all the members.

All were told that if there were no objections, the designation will be announced after the expiry of the deadline. However, hours before the deadline, China requested the committee to hold up the banning of the JeM chief.