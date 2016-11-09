China has twice blocked India’s efforts to include Azhar on the U.N.’s sanctions list containing names of individuals and groups linked to the Al-Qaeda or Islamic State.

India will raise the issue of China’s move to block its application for designating Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) chief Masood Azhar as an international terrorist, with a key Chinese political leader, who is on a day’s visit here.

Meng Jianzhu, a top aide of Chinese President Xi Jinping, who reached India on Tuesday evening with a 50-member delegation would be calling on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Home Minister Rajnath Singh hosted a dinner for the delegation. In a series of meetings planned for Wednesday, it is learnt that India would raise the issue of stapled visas given by China to people from Arunachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, border transgressions and ways of enhancing anti-terror cooperation.

Mr. Jianzhu, Secretary of the Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China was responsible for all the key “internal security” decisions taken in China.

“All our concerns will be raised before the Chinese leader, who is in charge of internal security of that country. China also requires information on terrorist activities in the region and cannot work in isolation. We will make it clear that certain neighbouring countries, which fuel unrest in the region could be China’s friends but they are involved in terror activities,” said a senior government official.

China has twice blocked India’s efforts to include Azhar, alleged mastermind of the terror attacks on Pathankot air base, on the U.N.’s sanctions list containing names of individuals and groups linked to the Al-Qaeda or Islamic State.

New Delhi had expressed concern in the past over the supply of Chinese arms and ammunition to insurgent groups in the northeast.

The Home Minister and the Chinese leader will discuss how to enhance anti-terror cooperation, issues related to liberalisation of the visa regime and other issues of mutual interest, the official said.

If China raises the issue of the Dalai Lama’s proposed visit to Arunachal Pradesh, India will tell the visiting side that the Tibetan spiritual leader is a guest and he is free to visit anywhere in India.

Beijing has already objected to the Dalai Lama’s proposed visit to Arunachal Pradesh, which it claims is a disputed territory.