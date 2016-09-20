In a bid to galvanise its air defence capabilities, India on Tuesday successfully test-fired its new, long range surface-to-air missile jointly developed with Israel from a defence base off Odisha coast.

The missile was launched from a mobile launcher at the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Chandipur near at around 1013 hours, a DRDO official said.

The trial was successful and some more rounds of test are expected to be conducted shortly.

“Apart from the missile, the system includes a Multi Functional Surveillance and Threat Alert Radar (MF-STAR) for detection, tracking and guidance of the missile,” the official said.