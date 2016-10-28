Seeking to bring the old dynamism back to their bilateral relations, India and Russia have agreed on measures to broad-base military cooperation. They have reassured each other on their evolving partnerships with other countries.

India has submitted a non-paper to the Russian side proposing a series of steps such as more military-to-military dialogue, exercises, staff-level talks and joint development, sources said. India raised the issue of timely spares and support for the large number of Russian military platforms in service.

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar and his Russian counterpart, General Sergey Shoigu, discussed this at the 16th round of the India-Russia Inter-governmental Commission on Military-Technical Cooperation on Wednesday.

The dialogue focussed on equipment, platforms, spares, upgrades, serviceability and so on, and seven or eight working groups are engaged in them. To emphasise the military-to-military cooperation, the Ministers agreed to rename the commission Intergovernmental Commission on Military & Military-Technical Cooperation, defence sources said on Thursday.

“One of the focus areas was to do more training and hold more exercises on a regular basis. We want to institutionalise cooperation at various levels — Joint Secretary, Defence Secretary and ministerial levels,” one official said.

India said Russia should not be worried about its evolving relations with others countries.

Russia had agreed that Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. and others could procure spares directly from Russian equipment manufacturers and not go through Rosoboronexport to ensure quick service availability.

“Russia is identifying specific companies for that. A presidential decree and government notification would be needed as per procedure,” officials said.