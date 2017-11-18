India rebuts Pak. charge on firing along LoC

more-in

The Director General of Military Operations spoke to his Pakistani counterpart on Saturday during an unscheduled phone call at 5 p.m. The call was initiated at the request of his Pakistan counterpart, the Army said.

Heavy firing

“Pakistan Army DGMO alleged that Indian security forces had resorted to unprovoked firing and targeted civilians along the Line of Control opposite Poonch sector,” the Army said in a statement.

“Indian Army DGMO emphatically stated that retaliatory firing by Indian troops has only been carried out in response to unprovoked and repeated cease fire violations initiated by Pakistan troops along the Line of Control,” it said.

DGMO Lt. Gen. AK Bhat told his Pakistan counterpart that “there appeared to be a disconnect between the intent at the Pak GHQ which reiterates its desire for peace and the actions of Pak troops along the Line of Control, who resort to heavy firing without provocation.”

Gen. Bhat “exhorted Pak DGMO to resolve this existent credibility gap to ensure that peace and tranquility is maintained along the Line of Control,” the Army statement said.

The Army claimed that the DGMO had “further clarified that Indian Army always maintains impeccable standards of professionalism and does not target civilians in any manner”.

Punitive measures

The DGMO said while the Army would continue efforts to maintain peace and tranquility along the border, “Indian Army troops will continue to take all retaliatory measures and retain the right to punitively respond to any provocative acts of aggression from Pakistan side”.